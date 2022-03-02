The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Keylen L. Winstead, 23, of the 1400 block of West 11th Street was charged Monday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• Corey S. Miles, 22, of the First block of Colonial Court was charged Monday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• A puppy worth $150 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 2000 block of East 20th Street.
• A crossbow, a safe, medication, autographed sports photos, a coin collection, an antique pocket watch, comic book and two pairs of tennis shoes were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from the 2300 block of Ottawa Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Jefferson Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher S. Crabtree, 38, of the 100 block of Wilder Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Kentucky State Police
• Deon A. Allen 19, of Hopkinsville was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree promoting contraband.
