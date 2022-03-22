The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caesar Ramirez, 18, address unknown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Yair Gutierrez Bravo, 35 of the 400 block of West First Street was Saturday with driving under the influence, operating a moped without a license and disregarding a traffic light.
• Nathan Payne, 24, of 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence
• Jacklyn L. Peveler, 27, of the 100 block of Sands Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Joseph Alonzo Wells, 27, of the 1100 block of Locust Street was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police office or probation officer.
An Apple iPhone 13 valued at $1,400 was reported stolen Sunday in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Hailey B. McGehee, 20, of the 1900 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
