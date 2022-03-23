The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Garry J. Neal, 29, of the 100 block of Church Street was charged Monday with trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Twenty feet of copper wire valued at $75 was reported stolen Monday in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash valued at $60 was reported stolen Monday in the 200 block of East 24th Street.
