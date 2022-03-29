The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose Rodriguez, 54,
of the 2200 block of Berkshire Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Two drills worth $250 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 400 block of Fulton Drive.
• A Dodge passenger car worth $3,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
