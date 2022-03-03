The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donna C. Warfield, 46, of the 500 block of Carlton Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Travis Green 40, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street as charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eric C. Roach, 38, of Fordsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
