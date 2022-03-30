The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Glendall R. Bichwermert Jr., 40, of the 1900 block of East Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Jon S. Hatfield, 55, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clarence L. Davidson Sr., 70, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine.).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Two handguns, ammunition, a flashlight and a package of smokeless tobacco was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of South Griffith Avenue.
• A metal trash grabber worth $10 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 3900 block of Frederica Street.
• A purse and credit cards were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of West Fifth Street Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William C. Shadwick, 51, of the 3200 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A vehicle license plate and wheel lug nuts were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of of Kentucky 54.
