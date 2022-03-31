The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John J. Neal, 39, of the 2200 block of Belmont Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Dareasha O. Davidson, 28, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• An incident of sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment was reported Tuesday. The incident occurred March 18 at Owensboro High School. Both the victim and the perpetrator were juveniles.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kristen L. Henley, 24, of Calhoun was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Randall L. Horton, 45, of the 1200 block of Booth Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alexiss N. Payne, 25, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Brandon L. Sapp, 31, of Lewisport was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse.
Kentucky State Police
• Juan C. Stepney, 30, of the 1800 block of Tamarack Road was charged Tuesday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.