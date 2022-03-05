The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jimmie R. Gambrel, 58, of the 4500 block of Frederica Street was charged Friday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Frankie A. Townsend, 61, of the 2700 block of West Fifth Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Danny R. Murphy, 59, of Utica was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carl A. Grundy, 56, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Tools, car batteries, copper and a ladder were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary in the 1600 block of West Parrish Avenue. The burglary occurred sometime between Feb. 15 and March 3.
• Cash, debit cards, a driver license and a wallet were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Fulkerson Lawn and Landscape, 2316 Bluff Ave.
Kentucky State Police
• Frank W. Appleby, 48, of Whitesville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.