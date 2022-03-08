The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron M. Casner, 32, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Paul M. Houle, 49, of the 1700 block of Sioux Place was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bonnie E. Relinski-Manley, 41, of the 4000 block of Noel Place was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Cash, a video game system, controllers and video games were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive.
• Two night stands, a mirror, clothing and makeup worth $250 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Clay Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Frederica Street. They were a van driven by Sammy C. Green, 69, of the 2900 block of Yale Place and a pickup truck driven by Kenneth T. Carter, 39, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street. Carter was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:08 p.m. Sunday on West Fourth Street near Sutton Lane. They were a car driven by Malia G. Hicks, 17, of the 1100 block of Woodmere Lane and a sport utility vehicle driven by Jacoba L. Warren, 43, of the 200 block of Riverside Drive. Warren was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.