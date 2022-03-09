The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Katherine L. Howard, 28, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Derrick Carroll, 30, of the 1600 block of Mayo Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Megan O. Duggins, 33, of the 700 block of West 13th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• An Acura RDX worth $12,000 was reported stolen Monday from Affordable Auto, 1735 West Second St.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from the 400 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joshua C. Story, 43 of the 4300 block of McIntire Crossing was charged Monday with jury tampering.
• Undetermined items were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Kentucky 144.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when a belt in the engine compartment was cut Monday in the 5200 block of West Fifth Street Road.
• Copper wire was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of Eastwood Drive.
