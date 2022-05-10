The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tracy D. Cape, 56, of Jamestown was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark R. Werner, 77, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Khup Pi, 33, of the First block of Dixiana Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Destiny G. Gibson, 39, of the 1700 block of Lee Court was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Dodge Ram 2500 and scrap copper worth $7,500 were reported stolen Friday from the 4300 block of Kentucky 144.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from the 3400 block of Legacy Run.
• A Kawasaki motorcycle worth $6,999 was reported stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Scherm Road.
• A motorcycle and a concrete saw worth $3,100 were reported stolen Friday from the 1600 block of West Ninth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jared K. Howard, 33, of Philpot was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Bruce D. Head, 64, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.