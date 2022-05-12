The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel L. Hubbuch, 23, of Hopkinsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard L. Edgell, 59, of the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• An entertainment center, three televisions, two bedroom sets and a couch worth $2,900 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1100 block of Western Court.
• Five rings worth $1,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3400 block of Placid Place. The burglary took place sometime between April 18 and May 10.
• A semiautomatic rifle worth $1,100 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2300 block of Bittel Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Scott A. Hofmann, 33, of the 3900 block of Reliant Circle was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Margie A. Woolridge, 28, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Several cans of air duster were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at Dollar General, 4241 Benttree Drive.
• Two trailers were reported stolen Tuesday from the 7900 block of Texas Gas Road.
• A all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3300 block of Kentucky 142.
• A leaf blower and two weedeaters were reported stolen from a home in the 3300 block of Kentucky 142.
• Yard equipment was reported stolen Tuesday from a garage in the 3300 block of Kentucky 142.
