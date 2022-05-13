The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tara D. McGar, 48, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mario A. Smith, 43, of the 500 block of Cedar Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Douglas Vaughn, 38, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Rhonda L. Matthews, 51, of the 600 block of Jeff Place was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence.
• A mini bike worth $338 was reported stolen in a Saturday robbery in the 2400 block of West Second Street.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2400 block of Hillbrooke Parkway. The theft is believed to have occurred April 26.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Delray Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 2005 of Weikel Drive.
• Hydrocodone pills of unknown value were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 500 block of Triplett Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Triplett Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Marvin J. Stancil, 60, of Utica and a pickup truck driven by Logan K. Puckett, 37, of Livermore. Stancil was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
and released.
• Three vehicles collided at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Devin A. Wrenn, 27, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive, a sport utility vehicle driven by Tessa L. Dawson, 60, of Durham, North Carolina, and a van driven by Tabitha A. Grant, 50, of Philpot. Two of Dawson’s passenger, Brandon Griffith and Brody Griffith, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
