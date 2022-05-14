The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher Carpenter, 60, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A catalytic converter worth $2,200 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Frederica Street.
• Travon T. Rogers,
18, of the 1200 block of
West Seventh Street was charged Friday with first-degree promoting contraband.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Codi A. Floyd, 24, of Calhoun was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Catherine B. Smith, 65,
of Cloverport was charged
Thursday with driving under the influence.
