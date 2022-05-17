The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven C. Frey, 31, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), driving under the influence, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin R. Bowlds, 23, of the 100 block of Plum Street was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Margie K. Tate, 19, of Hartford was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Jackson Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9:58 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Kentucky 54. They were a pickup truck driven by Zachary J. Lanham, 18, of Philpot and a sport utility vehicle driven by Susan J. Dotson, 56, of Philpot. Lanham’s passenger, Sierra R. Lowery, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:27 p.m. Sunday on New Hartford Road near East Byers Avenue. They were a car driven by Carolyn M. Pickerell, 52, of the 2000 block of West Third Street and a motorcycle driven by James A. Clark, 62, of Philpot. Clark and Pickerell were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy J. Blake, 35, of the 6800 block of Kentucy 2830 was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• John F. Meredith, 61, of Henderson was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gasoline was stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 4300 block of Veach Road.
• An unlisted amount of cash was reported stolen Sunday from Wingfield Inn and Suites, 3220 West Parrish Ave.
