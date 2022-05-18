The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mario C. Leachman, 34, of the 5100 block of Grandview Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Shingles worth $2,000
were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2100 block of Ottawa Drive.
• Power tools worth $50 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Julian T. Brady Jr., 23, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Diesel fuel was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Veach Road.
• A ring was reported stolen Monday from Planet Fitness, 3621 Kentucky 54.
