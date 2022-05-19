The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Patrick G. Betts, 55, of the 3300 block of Dark Star Court was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• Evelyn L. Aitken, 43, of the 400 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense) and theft of mail matter.
• Maria C. Bosley, 42, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Isaac J. Arvin, 33, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Kristy L. Parm, 44, of the 500 block of Plum Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun, an AR-15 rifle, cash, a wedding band set and a duffel bag worth $4,070 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1200 block of Parkview Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday on West Parrish Avenue near Carter Road. They were a semitrailer driven by Wayne R. Carter, 55, of Boonville, a sport utility vehicle driven by Brenda J. Wedding, 71, of the 7600 block of Old Kentucky 81 and a van driven by Marcus W. Brown, 21, of the 700 block of Handy Court. Carter and Brown were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released. Wedding’s condition was not available Wednesday.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Melissa D. Burton, 49, of the 700 block of East Third Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A cellphone, a PlayStation 2, controllers, games and movies were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 2100 block of Keenland Parkway.
• A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 9800 block of Kentucky 81 in Utica. Reports said not say if anything has been stolen during the incident.
