The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A red 1999 Ford Mustang valued at less than $10,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• A burglary was reported Friday in the 3600 block of Winchester Drive.
• Desmond L. Crowe, 31, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Seth Bruner, 29, of Owensboro, charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, and two probation violations for a felony offense.
• Anthony G. Embry, 54, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property.
• Jerico L. Young, 39, of Owensboro, was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Maurcio Munoz-Velasquez, 40, of Owensboro, charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), criminal possession of a forged instrument, giving officer false identifying information and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Aaron E. Cates, 39, of Beaver Dam, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.
