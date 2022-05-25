The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Laryssa M. Rogers, 21, of the 1900 block of Tamarack Road was charged Monday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• John E. Connor III, 43, of the 1000 block of West Eighth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ira B. Dyer, 44, of the 3000 block of Strawbridge Place was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Cash worth $420 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive.
• Nothing was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 3600 block of Winchester Drive.
• Cash worth $300, a paycheck, a wallet and a passport were reported stolen in a Saturday robbery on Daviess Street near East Legion Boulevard.
• A handgun worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from East 9th Street near Leitchfield Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jordan M. Carden, 29, of the 2500 block of Duke Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Maurcio Munez-Velasquez, 40, of the 6800 block of Thoma Drive was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Natalie M. Salen, 38, of the 2900 block of Saratoga Court was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police of probation officer).
• A burglary was reported Monday at Henry’s Plumbing and Heating, 4080 Vincent Station Road. Copper wire worth $400 and a wheelbarrow were reported stolen.
• Various items were stolen and a car sustained vandalism damage to the back wheels and tires Monday, in the 6200 block of Jack Hinton Road.
• An air conditioner unit was reported stolen Monday from the 6800 block of Leslie Lane.
• A John Deere tractor was reported stolen Monday from the 5100 block of Jack Hinton Road.
