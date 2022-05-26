The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mary A. Taylor, 41, of the 300 block of Crittenden Street was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Michael W. Cronin Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Pennbrook Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of a controlled substance under $10,000.
• A Nissan Maxima worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William N. Fountain, 18, of the
600 block of Elm Street was charged Tuesday with engaging in organized
crime.
• Jarad W. Howard, 38, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
