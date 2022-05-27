The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John R. Hamilton III, 20, of the 1200 block of Cedar Street was charged Thursday with second-degree assault.
• Jamal D. Huggins, 33, of the 300 block of Maple Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $7,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive.
• A laptop computer and a purse were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Bertke Court.
• Pain medication was reported stolen Wednesday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Krislon T. Talbott, 21, of the 3900 block of Fogle Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
