The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua Morehead, 38, of the 300 block Livermore Drive was charged Tuesday with engaging in organized crime, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled stance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Peter O’Brien, 20, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• A Toyota Camry worth $4,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Parkview Drive.
• Cartons of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol worth $2,618 were reported stolen Saturday from Liquor Barn, 2509 West Parrish Ave.
• A handgun worth $220 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2100 block of Collins Drive.
• A Mercury Milan worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 500 block of East Highland Avenue. The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between April 15 and April 30.
• A Ford F-150 was reported stolen Monday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. The theft is believed to have taken place between Oct. 15 and May 2.
• Nothing was taken during a Monday burglary at a home in the 3300 block of Baybrook Street.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Peggie Y. Greer, 63, of the 4500 block of McIntire Crossing struck a wall at Sonic, 3107 Frederica St. at 1:15 p.m. Monday. A worker inside the building, Courtnee L. Evans, was struck by the wall. Evans was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Parrish Avenue. They were a car driven by Mary T. Ray, 79, of the 2100 block of Village Pointe Court and a pickup truck driven by Jared S. Hardesty, 38, of Whitesville. Ray was treated at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Nathaniel J. Davis, 40, of the 23200 block of Kentucky 81 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD).
