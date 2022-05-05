The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nothing was reported taken during a Monday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Walnut Street
• Nothing was reported taken during a Monday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of East 15th St.
• Multiple electronics were reported stolen during a theft between April 28 and Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Gardendale Avenue.
• A black Yamaha JS500 motorcycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive.
• Steven P. Duke, 44, of Owensboro, was charged with third-degree arson.
