The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron S. Goatee, 42, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Evan Bridges, 30, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree indecent exposure.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.
• A riding lawn mower worth $7,500 was reported stolen Sunday from Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William D. Jackley, 53, of the 500 block of East Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
