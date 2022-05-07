The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael W. Cronin, 50, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Tamatha N. Spencer, 36, of the 1700 block of Lee Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.