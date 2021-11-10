The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Allen W. Aynes, 34, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashton Jewell, 21, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• James T. Paris, 39, address unknown, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Monday while parked in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Gilmour Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robin A. Anderson-Gilmour, 47, of the 1000 block of Worthington Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday at Colony Mobile Home Estates, 5200 Graham Lane. A juvenile was shot in the foot during the incident, which is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.