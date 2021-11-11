The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jill Kirkman, 52, of Monticello was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob Boue, 24, of the 800 block of Monarch Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Carl Grundy, 56, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kathleen William, 22, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Tools worth $1,100 were reported stolen Tuesday from Soak N Wet, 2940 New Hartford Road.
• Jewelry worth $7,000 was reported stolen Oct. 29 form a home in the 1200 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A handgun and a bag containing jewelry worth $5,429 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Towne Square Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Brian L. Calloway, 52, of the 200 block of Irene Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
