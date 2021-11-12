The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Yuli Orozco-Rodriguez, 28, of Tell City, Ind., was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Aranelis Rodriguez, 31, of Tell City, Ind., was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Leslie R. Brown, 49, of the 2500 block of West 10th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tony E. Vanover, 53, of the 2000 block of Prince Avenue was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• A laptop computer, backpack, prescription glasses, sunglasses, keys and a key fob worth $1,004 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Triplett Street.
• A Nissan Altima worth $14,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3700 block of West Second Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Charles V. Pinkston Jr., 44, of the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Dodge Journey was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4700 block of Farmview Drive.
• A rape was reported Wednesday on Kelly Cemetery Road. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• Truck wheels and tools were reported stolen and buildings were vandalized with spray paint Wednesday in the 3900 block of Kentucky 764.
