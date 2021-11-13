The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George W. Aubrey Sr., 73, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Justin K. Henning, 19, of the 6300 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Two catalytic converters and vehicle sensors worth $1,905 were reported stolen Tuesday from vehicles parked in the 2000 block of Tamarack Road.
• A PlayStation 4 worth $200 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• Cash worth $2,081 was reported stolen Monday from Home Depot, 5150 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael S. Mays, 50, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer).
• Jeremy P. Penrod, 34, of Utica was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police
• Scott E. Campbell, 37, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Boulevard was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.