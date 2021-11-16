The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Frank W. Brewer, 51, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jackie M. Sanders, 33, homeless, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• A Cadillac Escalade worth $10,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1200 block of Jackson Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Tools, a camera system and headlights were reported stolen Nov. 8 from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street.
• Various items worth $1,613 were reported stolen Friday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 U.S. 431.
• A modem, a router, a projector and food and drinks worth $505 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary from a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A handgun of undetermined value was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 4:48 p.m. Friday on Heartland Crossing Boulevard near Patriot Run. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Jessica L. Moore, 43, of the 2500 block of Landing Terrace, a sport utility vehicle driven by Anna Marie H. Atkinson, 20, of the 500 block of West Seventh Street and a car driven by April D. Faught, 50, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive. Atkinson, Faught and Moore’s passenger, Josiah Moore, were all treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen Friday from the 6700 block of Leslie Lane.
Kentucky State Police
• Logan C. Brown, 28, of the 4400 block of Hunters Trace was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• Jeremy R. Simmons, 44, of the 2400 block of Hunt Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
