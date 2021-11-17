The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Elizabeth M. Worth, 42, of the 1900 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Steven D. Boehman, 37, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Christopher L. Wood, 58, of the 1700 block of East Ninth Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyler A. Ball, 23, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A cash register drawer was stolen Monday from the Cuffed Monkey Sober Bar, 4416 Kentucky 144.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the first block of Church Street.
• A firearm was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop.
