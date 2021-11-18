The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan K. Brown, 31, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carrie J. McCormick-Judd, 29, no address listed, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyler P. Gill, 25, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Amanda M. Gill, 24, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Corey J. Powell, 45, of Green Acres, Washington, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.