The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry W. Bell, 56, of the 800 block of Clay Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Paul J. Douglas, 67, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Werner Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Jayden M. Phillips, 20, of the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools and bicycles worth $1,200 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 600 block of Delray Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David P. Biggs, 31, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Kenneth B. Arntz, 27, of Utica was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• David O. Faford, 37 of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Moises Jaramillo, 38, of the 800 block of Moreland Avenue was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
