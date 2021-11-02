The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam K. Roseberry, 50, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Sherman R. Powers, 48, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Flamingo Avenue.
• A home sustained $100 in vandalism damage when a glass door was broken during a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Carter Road. Nothing was taken in the burglary.
• A Chevrolet Tahoe worth $3,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Maple Avenue.
• A bag, watches, jewelry, and silver dollars worth $1,975 were reported stolen Sunday from Shell convenience story, 817 Carter Road.
• Tools and a cellphone worth $808 were reported stolen Oct. 26 from Downtown Brown Shop, 416 Wing Ave.
• An air compressor, a socket set, fishing poles, tackle boxes and a chainsaw worth $1,980 were reported stolen Thursday from a non-attached garage in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Avenue.
• Oxycodone and other prescription drugs worth $300 were reported stolen Thursday from Layihmon Asian Grocery Store, 2610 Veach Road.
• A handgun and a radio scanner worth $1,600 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Tennyson Drive.
• An exterior wall of a home sustained fire damage Friday in the 600 block of West 12th Street. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Timothy E. Blincoe, 57, of the 1500 block of Daniels Lane was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police
• Chad N. Wayne, 42, of the 2700 block of East Yellowstone Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
