The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa K. Pollard, 36, of Louisville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Faith H. Parkhurst, 28, of the 3000 block of Highland Pointe Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jeremy R. Cole, 29, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment and theft of mail matter.
• Sha’qille L. Jackson, 30, of Louisville was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
• Two sets of golf clubs, two golf bags, gloves, two pairs of golf shoes and other golfing items worth $5,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of West Fourth Street.
• A moped worth $1,250 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 600 block of Greenbriar Street.
