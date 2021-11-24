The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerrod T. Elezaer, 44, of the 700 block of Walnut Street was charged Monday with first-degree assault.
• Blake A. Castlen, 38, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• Palestine D. Bowman, 49, of the 2000 block of West Fourth Street was charged Monday with possession of synthetic drugs (second offense).
• Jeremy Cole, 29, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Monday with possession of stolen mail matter.
• A collectible sword worth $1,800 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 800 block of East 14th Street.
• A Volkswagen Touareg worth $20,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1200 block of Allen Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its front and rear windshields were broken and three of its tires were damaged Monday in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
• Cash, perfumes, jewelry and clothing worth $320 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street.
