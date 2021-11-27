The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mackenzie D. Edmonds, 22, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with second-degree robbery.
• Nathan L. Meerdink, 29, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kentucky State Police
• Randall W. O’Bryan, 30, of Owensboro, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (handgun).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.