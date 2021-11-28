The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lavon C. Gibbs Jr., 31, homeless, was charged Friday with second-degree robbery.
• Devon S. Keller, 18, of the 300 block of Whitaker Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Troy A. Rafferty, 23, of the 10300 block of Possum Trot Road was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher L. Warner, 30, of Calhoun was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mark R. Werner, 77, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Kaleb S. Wilson, 21, of Utica was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Kobey S. Berry, 21, of the 3500 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Andrew C. Brown-Estes, 29, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Stephen D. Falloway, 19, of the 900 block of East 19th Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jillian S. Hunt, 20, of the 600 block of Dalton Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• David A. Murphy II, 31, of the 1600 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
