The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam K. Roseberry, 50, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Sherman R. Powers, 48, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Aiden S. Sheriff, 18, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Manuel Cuahua, 21, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
• Jacob A. Simpson, 24, of the 1300 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Flamingo Avenue.
• A home sustained $100 in vandalism damage when a glass door was broken during a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Carter Road. Nothing was taken in the burglary.
• A Chevrolet Tahoe worth $3,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Maple Avenue.
• A bag, watches, jewelry, and silver dollars worth $1,975 were reported stolen Sunday from Shell convenience story, 817 Carter Road.
• Tools and a cellphone worth $808 were reported stolen Oct. 26 from Downtown Brown Shop, 416 Wing Ave.
• An air compressor, a socket set, fishing poles, tackle boxes and a chainsaw worth $1,980 were reported stolen Thursday from a non-attached garage in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Avenue.
• Oxycodone and other prescription drugs worth $300 were reported stolen Thursday from Layihmon Asian Grocery Store, 2610 Veach Road.
• A handgun and a radio scanner worth $1,600 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Tennyson Drive.
• An exterior wall of a home sustained fire damage Friday in the 600 block of West 12th Street. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.
• A handgun worth $100 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Triplett Street.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue. Reports say the home was struck multiple times by gunfire. No one in the home was injured.
• Cash worth $10,000 and jewelry worth $200 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 900 block of McGill Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Derek T. Fuqua, 52, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue struck a pedestrian, Mary Goatee, 50, of the 1300 block of West Second Street at 4:42 p.m. Saturday on West Second Street near Frayser Avenue. Goatee was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 3:50 p.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near Fairfax Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Ryan W. Marx, 24, of Utica and a car driven by Byringiro N. Gentil, 28, of the 4000 block of Maxwell Place. Gentil was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy E. Blincoe, 57, of the 1500 block of Daniels Lane was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Earl M. Swift Jr., 28, of the 800 block of Fargo Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Monday in the 5400 block of Balmoral Court. Reports say a handgun was fired through the window of a home. No one was injured in the incident.
• Construction tools worth $1,600 were reported stolen Monday from a home under construction in the 3800 block of Brookfield Drive.
• HVAC and freezer parts were reported stolen Monday from Valero, 2714 Kentucky 144.
Kentucky State Police
• Chad N. Wayne, 42, of the 2700 block of East Yellowstone Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Devon S. Keller, 18, of the 2400 block of Balmoral Court, was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and tampering with physical evidence.
