The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Amber N. Brown, 32, of Corydon, Indiana, was charged Sunday with theft of identity.
• Devon L. Buckman, 28, no address listed, was charged Sunday with first-degree-fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), receiving stolen property over $1,000 and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Bronson T. Lindsey, 32, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• An industrial vacuum machine sustained vandalism damage Wednesday at CSC Service Works, 3511 Frederica St.
• Two vehicles sustained vandalism damage Thursday while parked in the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• Cash worth $3,700 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
• Furniture worth $150 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary in the 2100 block of Barron Drive.
• Clothing, tools, stereo equipment and electronics worth $600 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 600 block of Poindexter Street.
• A gun cleaning kit, knives and a rifle sling worth $40 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
• An OPD transport van and two security cameras in the van sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Nov. 19 while parked at the Daviess County Detention Center, 3337 Kentucky 144.
• Tools worth $700 were reported stolen in a Nov. 23 burglary in the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Travis W. Johnson, 29, of the 5200 block of Jack Hinton Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.