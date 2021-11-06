The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Marcques Biagas, 39, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Chuck G. Hope Jr., 46, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Derek M. Johnson, 49, of the 3400 block of Professional Parkway was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Keith D. McDonald, 35, of the 300 block of Orchard Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Jerry S. Richardson, 42, of the 1100 block of Western Court was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John Baker, 42, of the 4200 block of Dickey Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• James D. Clements Jr., 34, of the 100 block of East Eighth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
