The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A pressure washer and tools worth $200 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
• Cash estimated to be between $1,000 and $5,000 and lottery tickets of undetermined value were reported stolen Friday from Quality Convenience, 201 East Legion Boulevard.
• A handgun, $2,000 in cash, a leather purse and a wallet worth $2,480 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive.
• Cash worth $26,000 and an iPhone were reported stolen Sunday from the parking lot of Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54. The incident is under investigation.
• Tools worth $600 were reported stolen Monday from an attached garage in the 900 block of McGill Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday at Dugan Best Park, 1003 Omega St. Deputies recovered several shell casings, but no injuries or damage were reported.
Kentucky State Police
• Javier Ramirez-Velazquez, 24, of the 6200 block of Leslie Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
