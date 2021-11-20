The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jakob D. Barakat-McCollum, 21, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Seth X. Bruner, 28, of the 700 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher D. Jones, 44, of the 2900 block of Daviess Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Shelby R. Therkildsen, 19, of the 700 block of Maple Heights Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• Two catalytic converters worth $2,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked at Book and Music Exchange, 1421 Triplett St.
• A Honda Accord worth $4,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1500 block of Center Street.
• Vehicles sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Wednesday at Armstrong’s Quality Motors, 1751 Triplett St.
• Phone cases, phone charges and a pair of shoes were reported stolen in a strong-arm robbery Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A Honda CRV worth $25,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1900 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ameil D. Smith, 32, of the 1200 block of Hutch Lane was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
