The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerod H. Holcomb, 29, of the 1900 bock of East 18t Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Peter L. Williams, 47, of the 3700 block of Winchester Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James I. Odell, 39, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with theft of identity.
• Christopher Troutman, 42, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Justin B. Louden, 32, of the 1300 block of Hayes Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Nathaniel K. Benson, 29, of the 2800 block of Wimsatt Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David J. Wilson, 64, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Doors and windows sustained vandalism damage during a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of Dixie Court.
