The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher C. Williams, 32, of the 3600 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron M. Casner, 32, address not listed, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Keisha D. Johnson, 34, of the 3200 block of Meadowland Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Betty M. Dosch, 38, of Lewisport was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Russell G. Jackson, 54, of the 1700 block of 20th Street was charged Monday with first-degree persistent felony offender and driving under the influence.
• Iseasha J. Hutchinson, 25, address unknown, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Moises Jarmillo, 38, address unknown, was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Hector Sheriffs, 49, of the 1700 block of Locke Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Lindsey J. Dearmond, 24, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with unlawful access to a computer and theft of identity.
• Cash worth $2,000 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a nonattached garage in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court.
• A Ford F-250 worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2500 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at Integrity Outdoor Lighting, 1100 Burlew Blvd.
• Hydrocodone worth $41 was reported stolen Monday from OYO Townhouse Owensboro West, 3136 West Second St.
• Cash worth $1,500 and prescription drugs were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Cash worth $1,100 was reported stolen Saturday form Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• Cash worth $210 was reported stolen Saturday in a strong-arm robbery in the 700 block of West Warwick Drive. The victim reported being robbed by an acquaintance.
• A Ford F-350 worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 4500 block of Taylor Drive.
• Rakes, shovels, paint cans and garden tools worth $340 were reported stolen Monday from St. Stephen Cathedral, 600 Locust St. The items were recovered.
• A GMC Sierra worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from a rental storage facility in the 1600 block of Pearl Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• Four inhalers worth $800 and a television and Bluray/DVD player of undetermined value were reported stolen Friday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second St.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $100 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Castlen Street.
• Two handguns worth $1,700 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2400 block of Bluff Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:30 p.m. Monday on Kentucky 54 near Wimsatt Court. They were a car driven by Dena K. Davis, 49, of Whitesville and an SUV driven by Brittany M. Stofer, 24, of the 2200 block of Eastland Drive. Stofer was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A car driven by Sherry L. King, 57, of the 4700 block of Kings Mill Drive collided with a bicycle ridden by Albert M. Hester, 14, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive at 5:22 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Wesleyan Park Drive. Hester was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A fence and a window sustained vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 2200 block of Meadowhill Lane.
• A handgun, sunglasses and prescription glasses were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at Windridge Country Club, 5044 Millers Mill Road.
• A Ford F350 was reported stolen Saturday from from the 6200 block of Brookstone Place. The truck was recovered.
• A glass door sustained vandalism damage when it was struck with a baseball Saturday in the 700 block of Rand Road.
• A four-wheeler was reported stolen Monday from a building in the 8300 block of Kentucky 456.
• A truck was damaged during an attempted theft that was reported Tuesday in the 4100 block of Thurston Dermont Road.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Brittany P. Wilson, 30, of Tell City, Indiana, struck a tree and a parked SUV at 4:45 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Kentucky 144. Wilson was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Jason L. Christenberry, 36, of Washington, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Cedric J. Hamilton, 33, of Hermitage, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• James L. South, 29, of Grandview, Indiana, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Wayne. T. Toole, 61, homeless, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
