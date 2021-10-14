The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rebecca L. Jarvis, 50, of Lewisport was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jose R. Santillan-Sandoval, 27, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• George W. Morgan IV, 30, of Utica was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Natalie K. Edge, 40, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Stephen J. Reed, 45, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Aaron M. Casner, 32, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elisha S. Early, 26, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Robert L. Watson II, 50, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A GMC Acadia worth $3,000 was reported stolen Tuesday form the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue.
• A tool bag, tools and a grinder worth $1,100 were reported stolen Tuesday from a nonattached garage in the 2600 block of West Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Troy C. Woosley, 50, of Calhoun was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
