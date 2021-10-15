The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan A. Cecil, 21, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• David M. Starnes, 45, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Anthony W. Johnson, 63, of the 1800 block of West Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Mark A. Embry, 40, of the 2600 block of Wisteria Gardens was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph T. Johnson, 56, of the 3300 block of Lewis Lane was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
