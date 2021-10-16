The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Raymond E. Cline, 48, of the 10600 block of U.S. 231 was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ah D. La, 33, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shellie N. Manns, 39, of Central City was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence.
• An iPhone Pro 12 Max
worth $1,300 was reported stolen Tuesday at Smothers Park, 199 West Veterans Blvd.
• A refrigerator and entertainment center worth $400 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Carter Road.
• Cash worth $500 and a debit card were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Bluff Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Diego Leonel-Alonzo, 38, of Morgantown was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A wagon containing cut tobacco was reported stolen Thursday from the 5500 block of Pleasant Point Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Gregory A. Embry, 39, of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Nicholas C. Lyons, 25, of the 700 block of Sturgeon Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Michael S. Thomas, 35, of the 2100 block of West Sixth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
