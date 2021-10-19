The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Qaium Mohammod, 24, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Two checks for a total of $5,000 and a television worth $600 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A rape was reported Friday on Frederica Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• An iPhone 12 worth $1,250 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2400 block of Southtown Boulevard.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a strip mall in the 1200 block of Carter Road.
• Two rings worth $10,000 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 3900 bock of Brookside Court.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Joyce Q. Vertrees, 79, of the 2400 block of Friendship Drive struck a wall at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at a self-serve car wash in the 2500 block of Frederica Street. Reports say Vertrees was partly out of the vehicle when it rolled forward into the wall, trapping her leg. Vertrees was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mohamud Yusef, 49, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A handgun was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at Reid’s Orchard, 4818 Kentucky 144.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked at Spectrum Advanced Services, 100 Industrial Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Joshua C. Lane-Harrison, 29, of Whitesville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
