The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shelby Tulk, 28, homeless, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jonathan Norman, 40, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
• Jeremy Gidcumb, 37, of Drakesboro, was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery.
• A television worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3000 block of Daviess Street.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Scherm Road.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from C&J Used Auto Sales, 830 Triplett St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:05 p.m. Thursday on West Fourth Street near Crabtree Avenue. They were a car driven by Alexis A. Noffsinger, 22, of the 70 block of Gunther Avenue and a SUV driven by Courtney H. Grimmett, 31, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive. Noffsinger was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Frederica Street. They were a SUV driven by Ricardo Stewart, 30, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street and a car driven by Maria S. Reyes, 33, of the 3600 block of Placid Place. Reyes’ passenger, Veronic Almazan, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jarad W. Howard, 37, of Philpot was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Austin S. Jones, 20, of Central City was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and third-degree burglary.
• A burglary was reported Thursday at a vacant house in the 1900 block of East Sixth
Street.
• A license plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Little Hickory Road.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage when its rear window was shattered Thursday in the 400 block of Reid Road.
